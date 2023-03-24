Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 338,541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 67,549 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.37% of Allison Transmission worth $14,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 7.1% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after acquiring an additional 6,438 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Allison Transmission by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,140,000 after purchasing an additional 16,209 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 267.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 24,534 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 31.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

ALSN opened at $42.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.63 and a 52-week high of $50.64.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.31. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 69.32%. The firm had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Allison Transmission’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allison Transmission has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allison Transmission

In other news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 16,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $817,182.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,502,094.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,545 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $199,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,262 shares in the company, valued at $539,528. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 16,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $817,182.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,502,094.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,656 shares of company stock worth $2,308,269. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.