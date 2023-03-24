Allworth Financial LP Buys 18,100 Shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Get Rating) by 164.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned 0.27% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 33.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Trust Co. of Virginia VA bought a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 30.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $53.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.03 and a 200 day moving average of $52.17. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.91 and a 52 week high of $54.73.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

