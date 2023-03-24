Allworth Financial LP Grows Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

WEC opened at $89.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.38. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.82 and a 52 week high of $108.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.68.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WEC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.78.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

