Allworth Financial LP Has $1.03 Million Position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT)

Allworth Financial LP reduced its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,736 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned about 0.10% of Franklin BSP Realty Trust worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FBRT. Jenkins Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 766,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,256,000 after purchasing an additional 82,967 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 32,473 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of FBRT opened at $11.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 82.63 and a current ratio of 82.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.29. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.34 and a 52-week high of $16.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $927.54 million, a PE ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 1.51.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -171.08%.

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

