Allworth Financial LP Increases Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 89.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,317 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,121,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,641,705,000 after buying an additional 1,441,430 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,898,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,402,820,000 after buying an additional 210,054 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,223,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,742,000 after buying an additional 5,628,247 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,052,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,172,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,711 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,793,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $945,727,000 after purchasing an additional 303,443 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on USB. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $77.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $35.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $57.92.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.75%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

