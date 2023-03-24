Allworth Financial LP Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Allworth Financial LP reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,257 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $216,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVLU opened at $23.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.96. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.53 and a fifty-two week high of $26.01.

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

