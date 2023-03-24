Allworth Financial LP Sells 4,258 Shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Allworth Financial LP reduced its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,258 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned 0.12% of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 962,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,231,000 after buying an additional 164,168 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 258,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,977,000 after buying an additional 61,202 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 354,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,023,000 after buying an additional 30,067 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 299,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,528,000 after buying an additional 25,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,088,000.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

SDOG stock opened at $48.23 on Friday. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a twelve month low of $44.94 and a twelve month high of $58.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.28.

