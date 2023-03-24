Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 50.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,277 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,313 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 32,414 shares during the last quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,926.2% in the 3rd quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,186,000 after purchasing an additional 130,367 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,415.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,799 shares during the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,118.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 61,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 58,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 144,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,474,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,474,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,245 shares of company stock valued at $7,174,078. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG opened at $106.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.81 and a 200-day moving average of $96.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $144.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.11.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Articles

