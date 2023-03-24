Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,028 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.2% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,281,000 after buying an additional 32,414 shares during the last quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,926.2% during the third quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,186,000 after buying an additional 130,367 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,415.4% during the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 7,799 shares during the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2,118.6% during the third quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 61,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,935,000 after buying an additional 58,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock opened at $106.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $144.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.68.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,197,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,131,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,197,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,245 shares of company stock valued at $7,174,078. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.11.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

