Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Position Increased by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,708 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,382 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG opened at $106.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.68. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $144.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $77,933.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,122 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,870.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $77,933.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,122 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,870.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,197,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,245 shares of company stock valued at $7,174,078. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on GOOG. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.11.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.