Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

ATEC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Alphatec from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Alphatec from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Alphatec stock opened at $15.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 1.25. Alphatec has a fifty-two week low of $5.73 and a fifty-two week high of $16.34.

In other Alphatec news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,435,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,103,930. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 60,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,435,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,103,930. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director James L. L Tullis sold 30,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $483,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 467,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,543,740.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 671,644 shares of company stock valued at $969,632,615 in the last quarter. Insiders own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATEC. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 104,339 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 10,212 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphatec by 55.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,788 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 14,125 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Alphatec by 3.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,379 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alphatec by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,943,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,845,000 after acquiring an additional 34,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alphatec by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,431,921 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,467,000 after acquiring an additional 77,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.59% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

