Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Trading Down 4.9%

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.29 and last traded at $3.29. 151,937 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 4,011,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.46.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATUS. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Altice USA to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Altice USA from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on Altice USA from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on Altice USA in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Altice USA from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.96.

The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.16.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.65). Altice USA had a net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 51.00%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Altice USA by 204.8% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 220,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 148,133 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Altice USA by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 418,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 225,053 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Altice USA by 969.4% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 172,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 156,069 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in Altice USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,056,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Altice USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Optimum Mobile, Altice Business, News 12 Networks, Cheddar News, a4 Advertising, and i24 News. The company was founded by Patrick Drahi in 2001 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.

