Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.38.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALT. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Altimmune from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Altimmune from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Wednesday.

Altimmune Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ALT opened at $4.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $206.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.35 and a 200 day moving average of $12.51. Altimmune has a 12 month low of $3.83 and a 12 month high of $23.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Altimmune

Altimmune ( NASDAQ:ALT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.09. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 44.02% and a negative net margin of 2,618.74%. The business had revenue of ($0.11) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altimmune will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Altimmune news, insider Matthew Scott Harris purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.22 per share, with a total value of $42,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 33,311 shares in the company, valued at $140,572.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altimmune

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALT. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Altimmune by 2,407.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,398,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263,310 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its position in shares of Altimmune by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 3,990,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,000 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,999,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Altimmune by 402.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,037,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,251,000 after purchasing an additional 831,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Altimmune by 306.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,098,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,034,000 after acquiring an additional 828,584 shares during the last quarter. 93.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altimmune

(Get Rating)

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of novel peptide-based therapeutics for the treatment of obesity and liver diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, pemvidutide, is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is being developed for the treatment of obesity and NASH.

Featured Articles

