Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ALT. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Altimmune from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Altimmune from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Altimmune presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.38.

Altimmune Trading Down 0.2 %

ALT opened at $4.19 on Wednesday. Altimmune has a 12-month low of $3.83 and a 12-month high of $23.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.51.

Altimmune ( NASDAQ:ALT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.09. The business had revenue of ($0.11) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.11 million. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,618.74% and a negative return on equity of 44.02%. As a group, analysts predict that Altimmune will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Matthew Scott Harris bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.22 per share, with a total value of $42,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,311 shares in the company, valued at $140,572.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALT. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Altimmune by 855.2% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 138,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 123,729 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune during the fourth quarter worth $3,433,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune during the fourth quarter worth $808,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune during the fourth quarter worth $387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of novel peptide-based therapeutics for the treatment of obesity and liver diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, pemvidutide, is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is being developed for the treatment of obesity and NASH.

