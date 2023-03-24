Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Coverage Initiated at Westpark Capital

Investment analysts at Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AMBA. Cowen reduced their price objective on Ambarella from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Roth Mkm lowered Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ambarella from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Ambarella in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Ambarella from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ambarella has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.78.

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $79.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.44 and a beta of 1.53. Ambarella has a fifty-two week low of $49.02 and a fifty-two week high of $109.17.

In other news, CFO Brian C. White sold 10,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total transaction of $811,074.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,471.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $29,445.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,146. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian C. White sold 10,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total value of $811,074.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,390 shares in the company, valued at $798,471.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 52,511 shares of company stock worth $4,044,013 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 101.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Ambarella in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ambarella in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Ambarella in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 609.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

