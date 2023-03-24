Ameren Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:AEE)

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 2,984 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,268% compared to the average volume of 126 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameren

In other Ameren news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total transaction of $163,685.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,917.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ameren news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 49,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $4,076,688.77. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 207,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,961,067.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total transaction of $163,685.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,917.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,509 shares of company stock worth $5,221,792. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ameren

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 100,874.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,273,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,604,406,000 after acquiring an additional 74,200,015 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,824,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,051,453,000 after buying an additional 2,200,700 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 11,937.4% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,576,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,019,000 after buying an additional 1,563,795 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,174,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,284,000 after buying an additional 1,109,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,302,326,000 after buying an additional 1,029,187 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ameren Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ameren from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.40.

AEE stock opened at $80.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.73. The stock has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.41. Ameren has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $99.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

