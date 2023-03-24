American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Holdings Lifted by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 304,080 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,392 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $3,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 46.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 84.9% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.06.

AAL stock opened at $13.63 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $21.42. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,363.00 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.41.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.42) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO David Seymour sold 74,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $1,196,062.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 398,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,385,887.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

