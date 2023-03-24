American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,521 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 239.0% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in American Express during the third quarter valued at $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the second quarter valued at $31,000. 83.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXP. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Express from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of American Express from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.44.

American Express Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of AXP stock opened at $162.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.58. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $194.00.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 21.14%.

American Express announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 120,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the payment services company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,054.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,054.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,361 shares of company stock worth $8,773,678 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

