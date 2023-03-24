American Lithium (NASDAQ:AMLI) vs. Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Head-To-Head Review

American Lithium (NASDAQ:AMLI – Get Rating) and Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares American Lithium and Fortescue Metals Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Lithium N/A -17.21% -16.92% Fortescue Metals Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of American Lithium shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Fortescue Metals Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Lithium N/A N/A -$18.80 million ($0.11) -21.18 Fortescue Metals Group $17.39 billion 2.39 $6.20 billion N/A N/A

This table compares American Lithium and Fortescue Metals Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Fortescue Metals Group has higher revenue and earnings than American Lithium.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for American Lithium and Fortescue Metals Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Lithium 0 0 2 0 3.00 Fortescue Metals Group 2 0 0 0 1.00

American Lithium presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 114.59%. Given American Lithium’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American Lithium is more favorable than Fortescue Metals Group.

Risk & Volatility

American Lithium has a beta of 2.04, suggesting that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fortescue Metals Group has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

American Lithium beats Fortescue Metals Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Lithium

American Lithium Corp. is an exploration stage company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium deposits. The firm is focused on exploring and developing the TLC Lithium, Falchani Lithium, and Macusani Uranium projects. The company was founded on February 25, 1974 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Fortescue Metals Group

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. engages in the development of iron ore deposits. It operates through the following segments: Iron Ore, Fortescue Future Industries (FFI), and Corporate. The Iron Ore segments comprises of the exploration, development, production, processing, sale and transportation of iron ore, and the exploration for other minerals. The FFI segment consists of undertaking activities in the global development of green electricity, green hydrogen and green ammonia projects. The Corporate segment refers to cash, debt and tax balances which are managed at a Group level, together with other corporate activities. The company was founded by John Andrew Henry Forrest in April 2003 and is headquartered in East Perth, Australia.

