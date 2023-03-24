American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target Cut to $229.00 by Analysts at Barclays

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $246.00 to $229.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AMT. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $259.25.

American Tower Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of AMT stock opened at $191.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $89.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. American Tower has a fifty-two week low of $178.17 and a fifty-two week high of $282.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $209.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.17.

American Tower Announces Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($3.63). American Tower had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that American Tower will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,743,248.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,743,248.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $378,716.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,087,284.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,849. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Tower

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMT. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in American Tower by 629.4% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

