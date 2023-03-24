Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Lifted to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has $32.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $30.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.07.

COLD stock opened at $27.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of -386.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.49. Americold Realty Trust has a one year low of $21.49 and a one year high of $32.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -1,257.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $441,452,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,724,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,178 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 207.6% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,540,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,303,000 after buying an additional 1,714,310 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 129.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,002,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,867,000 after buying an additional 1,693,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,546,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,412,000 after buying an additional 1,685,692 shares in the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

