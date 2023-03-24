Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.25.

Ameris Bancorp Stock Down 4.1 %

Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $35.38 on Thursday. Ameris Bancorp has a twelve month low of $34.28 and a twelve month high of $54.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.13.

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.17). Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 29.41%. The company had revenue of $272.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.02%.

Insider Activity at Ameris Bancorp

In other news, Director William I. Jr. Bowen acquired 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.20 per share, with a total value of $27,604.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,326.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameris Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 89.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 41.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

Further Reading

