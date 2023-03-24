Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 10.6 %

Shares of AMPE opened at $0.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.48. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $9.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ampio Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPE. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 304.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 432,216 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 325,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,954,092 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 1,662,127 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 394,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 166,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 998.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,035,413 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,138 shares during the last quarter. 19.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

Further Reading

