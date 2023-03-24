Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Purchased by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Analog Devices by 370.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $722,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893,057 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,266,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,889,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,636 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,703,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $237,345,000 after acquiring an additional 848,152 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,252,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,455,000 after acquiring an additional 698,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in Analog Devices by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,863,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $473,015,000 after acquiring an additional 426,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $1,166,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,157 shares in the company, valued at $11,885,251.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total transaction of $965,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $579,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $1,166,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,885,251.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,445 shares of company stock worth $7,606,735 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI stock opened at $189.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $180.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.03. The company has a market cap of $95.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.48 and a 12 month high of $196.41.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen raised their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “positive” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.68.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Featured Articles

