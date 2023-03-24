Analysts Issue Forecasts for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRCA)

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Santangelo expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Verrica Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.10) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Verrica Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. Verrica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 70.83% and a negative net margin of 271.11%. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Shares of VRCA opened at $6.21 on Friday. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $9.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.14.

Institutional Trading of Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRCA. BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $3,054,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 147.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,597,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after buying an additional 952,426 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,448,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $864,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 380.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 182,400 shares in the last quarter. 24.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its lead product candidate VP-102, is a proprietary topical therapy used in common skin indications including molluscum contagiosum and verruca vulgaris. The company was founded by Matthew Davidson on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, PA.

