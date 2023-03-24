Analysts Offer Predictions for Kimco Realty Corp’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:KIM)

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kimco Realty in a research report issued on Thursday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Kimco Realty’s current full-year earnings is $1.56 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kimco Realty’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.38.

Kimco Realty Trading Down 0.3 %

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

NYSE KIM opened at $17.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 116.73, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.46. Kimco Realty has a 12 month low of $17.34 and a 12 month high of $26.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 613.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 9,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $199,341.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 212,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,397,176.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 26,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Kimco Realty by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 95,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 113,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Stories

