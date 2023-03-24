Analysts Set Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target at $71.71

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.27.

ASO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Shares of ASO stock opened at $63.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.62. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $67.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.00%.

In related news, SVP Manish Maini sold 102,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $5,939,117.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 103,929 shares in the company, valued at $6,032,039.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 148,059 shares of company stock worth $8,428,292 over the last quarter. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 5.0% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 0.9% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 38,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

