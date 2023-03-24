Analysts Set Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) PT at GBX 1,182.20

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,182.20 ($14.52).

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,031 ($12.66) price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,250 ($15.35) to GBX 1,200 ($14.74) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,120 ($13.75) to GBX 950 ($11.67) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CBG opened at GBX 893 ($10.97) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 992.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,013.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 1,750.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.94. Close Brothers Group has a 52-week low of GBX 843 ($10.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,259 ($15.46).

Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a GBX 22.50 ($0.28) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. Close Brothers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13,137.25%.

In related news, insider Michael N. Biggs bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 920 ($11.30) per share, with a total value of £9,200 ($11,298.05). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,028 shares of company stock worth $1,912,820. 2.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Close Brothers Group Company Profile



Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.

Featured Stories

