Analysts Set First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Price Target at $32.50

Shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.50.

INBK has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Internet Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

First Internet Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of INBK opened at $17.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.06. First Internet Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.44 and a 52 week high of $46.39. The company has a market capitalization of $157.16 million, a PE ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09.

First Internet Bancorp Announces Dividend

First Internet Bancorp ( NASDAQ:INBK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.05). First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $27.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.70 million. Research analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 6.49%.

Insider Activity

In other First Internet Bancorp news, Director Ann C. Dee purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.43 per share, with a total value of $27,430.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,175.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in First Internet Bancorp by 148.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 521.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 5,450.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 61.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.72% of the company’s stock.

About First Internet Bancorp



First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

