Analysts Set IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Price Target at $142.25

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $142.25.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IPGP. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Shares of IPGP opened at $116.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 59.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.23. IPG Photonics has a 52-week low of $79.88 and a 52-week high of $134.81.

In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $2,016,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,378,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,603,697.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IPGP. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 195.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 363.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

