Analysts Set Rain Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) Price Target at $17.63

Rain Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.30.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Rain Oncology in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Rain Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Rain Oncology from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rain Oncology in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Rain Oncology in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rain Oncology

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAIN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Rain Oncology by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 803,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after buying an additional 62,340 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rain Oncology by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 521,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 13,758 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Rain Oncology by 69.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 121,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 49,727 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Rain Oncology by 42.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 191,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 56,723 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rain Oncology by 65.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 6,617 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rain Oncology Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ RAIN opened at $8.63 on Tuesday. Rain Oncology has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $14.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.50. The company has a market cap of $313.79 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.10.

Rain Oncology (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Equities research analysts forecast that Rain Oncology will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rain Oncology

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is milademetan, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing milademetan which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for liposarcoma, Phase II clinical trial for solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial for intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 which is in preclinical trials for tumors, including breast, ovarian, pancreatic, prostate, and other cancers.

