Analysts Set Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Target Price at $16.00

Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SBH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sally Beauty from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Sally Beauty from $11.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sally Beauty in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Sally Beauty in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE SBH opened at $15.03 on Tuesday. Sally Beauty has a twelve month low of $10.95 and a twelve month high of $18.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.30.

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $957.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.74 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 72.24% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sally Beauty will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 35,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total transaction of $609,134.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,217.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 8.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 12,647 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Sally Beauty by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 106,919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 56.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 60,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 21,780 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Sally Beauty by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 282,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Sally Beauty by 11.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 94,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 9,465 shares during the period.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

