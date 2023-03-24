Analysts Set Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Price Target at $11.29

Shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.29.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UPLD shares. Roth Capital downgraded Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Upland Software in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Upland Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

In other Upland Software news, CEO John T. Mcdonald bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.80 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,738 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Upland Software by 82.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 28,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 12,860 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 49,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Upland Software by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 225,956 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Upland Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, HighTower Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software during the third quarter worth $322,000. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPLD stock opened at $4.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Upland Software has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $18.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.61. The company has a market capitalization of $134.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.87.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $78.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.46 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 21.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.44%. Sell-side analysts expect that Upland Software will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

