Analysts Set Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Price Target at $267.23

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $267.23.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WTW. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $247.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total transaction of $740,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,981,835. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total value of $740,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,981,835. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $1,269,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,106.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at $324,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 57,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,953,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at $1,083,000. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ WTW opened at $226.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $241.94 and a 200-day moving average of $231.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1-year low of $187.89 and a 1-year high of $258.93.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

Featured Articles

