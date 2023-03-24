Analysts Set WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) PT at $4.96

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.96.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of WW International from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of WW International from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

NASDAQ WW opened at $4.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $300.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.18. WW International has a one year low of $3.28 and a one year high of $11.03.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WW International by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in WW International by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 117,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 14,689 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WW International during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of WW International by 138.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 36,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in WW International in the first quarter valued at about $267,000. 81.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom company-owned operations.

