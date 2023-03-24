Analyzing Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) & American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP)

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) and Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

American Electric Power pays an annual dividend of $3.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Pinnacle West Capital pays an annual dividend of $3.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. American Electric Power pays out 73.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pinnacle West Capital pays out 81.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. American Electric Power has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years and Pinnacle West Capital has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Volatility & Risk

American Electric Power has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pinnacle West Capital has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Electric Power 0 3 6 0 2.67 Pinnacle West Capital 3 6 1 0 1.80

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for American Electric Power and Pinnacle West Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

American Electric Power currently has a consensus price target of $100.33, suggesting a potential upside of 17.47%. Pinnacle West Capital has a consensus price target of $73.73, suggesting a potential downside of 0.50%. Given American Electric Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe American Electric Power is more favorable than Pinnacle West Capital.

Profitability

This table compares American Electric Power and Pinnacle West Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Electric Power 11.77% 10.75% 2.85% Pinnacle West Capital 11.18% 7.87% 2.14%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.3% of American Electric Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.2% of Pinnacle West Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of American Electric Power shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Pinnacle West Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Electric Power and Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Electric Power $19.64 billion 2.24 $2.31 billion $4.51 18.94 Pinnacle West Capital $4.32 billion 1.94 $483.60 million $4.27 17.35

American Electric Power has higher revenue and earnings than Pinnacle West Capital. Pinnacle West Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Electric Power, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

American Electric Power beats Pinnacle West Capital on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Electric Power

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co., Inc. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers. The Transmission and Distribution Utilities segment represents the transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers. The AEP Transmission Holdco segment comprised of the development, construction, and operation of transmission facilities through investments in its wholly-owned transmission subsidiaries and joint ventures. The Generation and Marketing segment consists of the non-regulated generation and marketing, risk management, and retail activities. The company was founded on December 20, 1906 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

About Pinnacle West Capital

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co. The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.