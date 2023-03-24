Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BUD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $64.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

BUD opened at $61.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $107.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.21. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $44.51 and a fifty-two week high of $63.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.89 and a 200 day moving average of $55.58.

Institutional Trading of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 445 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

