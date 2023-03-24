Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Chardan Capital

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Chardan Capital from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 108.82% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Shares of ANIX stock opened at $4.31 on Wednesday. Anixa Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $6.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.27 million, a P/E ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 0.92.

Anixa Biosciences ( NASDAQ:ANIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Anixa Biosciences will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 3,312.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 13,249 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 11.21% of the company’s stock.

Anixa Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in developing therapies and vaccines that are focused on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious disease. It operates through the following segments: CAR-T Therapeutics, Cancer Vaccines, Anti-Viral Therapeutics, Cancer Diagnostics, and Patent Licensing.

