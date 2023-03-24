APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd Cuts Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd lowered its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,808 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 56,790 shares during the quarter. NetEase accounts for approximately 13.3% of APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in NetEase were worth $13,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NTES. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in NetEase during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 549.3% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in NetEase by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in NetEase by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 59,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NetEase from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet raised NetEase from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on NetEase in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NetEase from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on NetEase from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.67.

NetEase Stock Performance

NetEase Cuts Dividend

Shares of NetEase stock opened at $90.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. NetEase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.09 and a 12 month high of $108.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. NetEase’s payout ratio is 23.52%.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which engages in the provision of premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

