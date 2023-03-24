APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd Purchases Shares of 11,191 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,191 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,000. Tesla comprises about 1.3% of APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 224.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its position in Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.39.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $254,135.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,833,447.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $482,818.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 100,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,668,671.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $254,135.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,833,447.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,221 shares of company stock worth $8,988,542. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $192.22 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $384.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $180.96 and a 200 day moving average of $195.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $608.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.06.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

