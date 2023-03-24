Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $5.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Maxim Group decreased their price target on Applied DNA Sciences from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com raised Applied DNA Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday.

Applied DNA Sciences Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of APDN opened at $1.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.45 and a 200 day moving average of $1.62. Applied DNA Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $7.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 67.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 142,000 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the second quarter worth $188,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 28,897 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the third quarter worth $146,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 63.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 39,541 shares during the period. 15.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in developing and marketing technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid. It operates through the following segments: Therapeutic DNA Production, MDx Testing Services, and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services. The Therapeutic DNA Production segment consists of the manufacture of DNA for use in nucleic acid-based therapeutics.

