Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $5.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Maxim Group decreased their price target on Applied DNA Sciences from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com raised Applied DNA Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday.
Applied DNA Sciences Stock Down 6.1 %
Shares of APDN opened at $1.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.45 and a 200 day moving average of $1.62. Applied DNA Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $7.35.
Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile
Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in developing and marketing technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid. It operates through the following segments: Therapeutic DNA Production, MDx Testing Services, and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services. The Therapeutic DNA Production segment consists of the manufacture of DNA for use in nucleic acid-based therapeutics.
