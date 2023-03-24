Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,133 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,080 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $826,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Stock Up 3.3 %

Applied Materials stock opened at $122.78 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $142.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.40. The company has a market capitalization of $103.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.61.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 17.16%.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, March 13th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. KGI Securities upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,960.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,634 shares of company stock worth $4,512,426 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

