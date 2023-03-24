Applus Services (OTCMKTS:APLUF) Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Applus Services (OTCMKTS:APLUF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Applus Services Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:APLUF opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. Applus Services has a 52 week low of $7.83 and a 52 week high of $12.00.
