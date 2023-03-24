ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$23.68.

ARX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$22.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Firstegy restated a “buy” rating on shares of ARC Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$23.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Shares of ARX opened at C$15.22 on Friday. ARC Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$13.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.83, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is 17.29%.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

