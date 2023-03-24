Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank decreased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 64,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $5,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 29.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,524,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,115 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,030,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,756,000 after buying an additional 799,565 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,405,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,700,000 after acquiring an additional 797,915 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,966,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,065,619,000 after acquiring an additional 522,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,555,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,162,000 after purchasing an additional 434,131 shares during the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADM shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.71.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE:ADM opened at $75.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.46. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $70.02 and a 1 year high of $98.88. The stock has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.29.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.29. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $26.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 23.35%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

