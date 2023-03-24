Arena REIT (ASX:ARF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Arena REIT (ASX:ARF – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. This is a boost from Arena REIT’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.
Arena REIT Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.37, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.94.
Arena REIT Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Can Darden Restaurants Hit New Highs In 2023?
- These 3 Chip Stocks May Be Approaching A Buy Point Soon
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Arena REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.