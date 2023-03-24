Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Acquires New Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at McKesson
In related news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,562.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,780,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,562.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
McKesson Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $335.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $359.75 and a 200-day moving average of $365.78. The firm has a market cap of $45.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.59. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $298.69 and a twelve month high of $401.78.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $70.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.98 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 25.93 EPS for the current year.
McKesson Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.88%.
McKesson Company Profile
McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on McKesson (MCK)
- These 3 Chip Stocks May Be Approaching A Buy Point Soon
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
- Low Volume Bunge Plunge Presents an Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.