Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Acquires New Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

BATS NOBL opened at $86.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.45. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

