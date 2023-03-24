Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 18.3% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $207,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 373.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 919,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,979,000 after purchasing an additional 413,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 41.8% during the third quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 52,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 15,372 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

BATS:EFG opened at $90.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

