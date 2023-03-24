Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Buys New Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lancaster Investment Management purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 20,643 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 58,708 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,209,000 after buying an additional 14,382 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 72,277 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,413,000 after buying an additional 24,313 shares during the period. Finally, Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,868,000. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet stock opened at $106.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.68. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $144.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 144,740 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,474,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,245 shares of company stock valued at $7,174,078. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.11.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

